Spike in dengue cases in Pakan worrisome — Mawan

PAKAN: The 23 dengue cases recorded in this district this year is cause for

concern, says Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

He therefore urged the local community to work closely with the government agencies to control the spread of the disease in the district.

“We should not leave the responsibility on health care and cleanliness totally to the government agencies, but instead we should consider it a shared responsibility to ensure our compound is clean,” he stressed.

In this respect, he called on local community leaders and longhouse headmen in particular to engage the community and to get them involved in ‘gotong-royong’ activities to clean up the compound of their respective longhouses.

“Dengue fever is caused by aedes mosquitoes and if cleanliness of our compound is not maintained, it provides a ground conducive for mosquito breeding.

“We should get rid of empty tins or any water-retaining rubbish in our compound as they provide breeding places for the mosquitoes,” Mawan said when he officiated at the launching of Pakan District Dengue Awareness campaign at the community hall here yesterday.

The activity was organised by Pakan District Office in collaboration with Sarikei Division Health Office and Meradong/Julau District Council.

Mawan commended the local community for according the campaign an overwhelming response as reflected by the presence of 89 community leaders comprising a pemanca, several penghulu and tuai rumah (longhouse headmen).

Earlier on, the community leaders attended a talk on dengue presented by an officer from Sarikei

Divisional Health Office, Benedict Jony.

Among those present was Pakan district officer Seroji Ludin.