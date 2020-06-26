Strategic plan to drive ministry towards digitalisation

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry’s 2020-2022 Strategic Plan has been formulated to drive the ministry towards digitalisation which will improve its service delivery system to the people.

Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said the strategic plan, comprising four thrusts, 15 strategies and 36 programmes would be the ministry’s guidelines in realising its vision of becoming the leader in developing a healthy and prosperous society by 2023.

He said the plan was also in line with the state’s aspiration of being a smart government in five years’ time, starting from this year.

“Today, many people, especially the young, are well-versed in using the Internet and new technologies. I believe that in order to move forward, we need to improve the ministry’s service delivery system via digitalisation to keep up with the people’s expectations,” he told reporters after launching the strategic plan book here, yesterday.

“Although there are some who are still not Internet-savvy, this (digitalisation) is the way forward and we can’t wait, instead we need to make an effort to create a system that is accessible to everyone,” Poon said.

The three-year plan would be constantly reviewed and improved in line with current requirements to ensure service delivery is fast, efficient and carried out with integrity, he added.