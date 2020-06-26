Woman killed in Tawau crocodile attack

TAWAU: A woman died after she was attacked by a crocodile while washing clothes and bathing at the river in Kampung Sungai Tuda Lama here, yesterday

In the incident about 10.50am, Nurhayati Talib, 50, was believed to have gone to the riverbank alone to wash her clothes when the incident occurred.

The victim’s body was found in the mud area near the scene by the villagers who helped search for her.

Tawau Fire Chief, Zulbada Alior, said the department received a call at about 11.38am and sent five personnel to the scene.

“Before the personnel arrived, the Kalabakan Volunteer Fire Department (PBS) has conducted a search and rescue operation with the villagers,” he said.

He said when they arrived at the scene, the victim’s body was found by villagers not far from where she was washing clothes and bathing.

Also responding to the village’s call for assistance were the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Rela, he added