Woman who abandoned baby sought by police

LAHAD DATU: The district police are looking for a Palau woman identified as Satra Saalib, 29, who left her baby at Lahad Datu Hospital on April 14.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor when contacted said the woman left her baby who was just five days old at the paediatric ward.

“She came to the hospital about 7 pm on April 13, but left about 6 pm on the next day and never came back after that.

“Before leaving the hospital, the woman told the security guard that she wanted to go downstairs to get her things,” he said.

Nasri added that members of the public who have any information on the whereabouts of the woman should immediately inform the police at 089-881 255.