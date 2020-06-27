Couple among three injured in crashes

KOTA KINABALU: A couple was among three people injured in two separate road accidents in Papar and Ranau on Thursday.

In the first incident, Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said the couple, in their late 30s and 40s, were injured after the Proton Saga car they were travelling in skidd and plunged into a monsoon drain at Km 24, Papar-Kota Kinabalu road.

Batholomew said the 4.20pm incident was believed to have happened when the driver lost control of the car while on the way to Kampung Kawang from Kinarut.

A passer-by came to the couple’s aid and they were taken to the Papar Hospital for outpatient treatment, said Batholomew.

In a separate incident, a lorry driver sustained injuries after his 10-tonne lorry ended upside down after it rammed into the road railing at Km 4, Ranau-Tamparuli road.

Ranau police chief DSP Sammy Newton said the lorry was heading to Sandakan from Kota Kinabalu when the driver lost control of the wheel while going downhill around 11pm on Thursday.

The driver was taken to the Ranau Hospital by a passer-by for outpatient treatment, said Sammy, adding that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.