Covid-19: 10 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,616

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 10 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 8,616, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the 10 new cases, four were imported cases while the remaining six were locally transmitted.

“For the four imported cases, only one was local while the rest were foreigners. As for the six locally transmitted cases, four were Malaysian nationals while the other two were foreigners,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement shared on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page.

Four of the new cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor (3), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Sabah (2) and the imported cases involved one Malaysian returning from Cambodia while the rest of the imported cases were foreigners entering Malaysia from South Korea, Turkey and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, 14 patients recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries and discharge cases to 8,308, or 96.43 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham added that there were still 187 active cases in the country, and two patients were currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, none of which require ventilator support.

No deaths were reported today, making the death toll stand at 121.