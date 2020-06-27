Covid-19: Zero new positive cases for third consecutive day in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 positive cases for the third consecutive day today, leaving the total number of positive cases in the state unchanged at 570.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) added that there are also no cases of recoveries or discharges.

To-date, 537 or 94.21 per cent of total cases have recovered and have been discharged.

“There are nine new persons-under-investigation (PUIs), and six are still awaiting their laboratory results,” it said.

The cumulative total of PUIs stands at 8,185 to-date.

The statement also revealed that to-date, there are 16 patients still under treatment, with seven in Sarawak General Hospital and nine in Bintulu Hospital.

For persons-uner-surveillance (PUS), there are 103 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine on Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 995 individuals at 13 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period stands at 16,753.

With no deaths reported, the death toll remains at 17 or 2.98 per cent of total cases.

Kuching and Bintulu remain as “yellow zone” districts, each with two active clusters – the construction site cluster and the Kidurong cluster. Other 38 districts are classified as green zones for having no positive cases reported in the last 14 days.