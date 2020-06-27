Fadillah: Fed govt working on expediting progress of Pan Borneo Highway construction

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The remaining 10 packages under the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) project in Sarawak are still ongoing despite the termination of its Project Delivery Partner (PDP) by the previous administration under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Senior Minister (Works) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the current federal government is finding ways to expedite the project which had been delayed not just by the PDP termination but also by the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak is now the main implementor of the PBH while JKR Malaysia will play a monitoring role.

“When the PDP was cancelled, automatically the project was given a one-year extension (from the original scheduled completion). And now due to the MCO and Covid-19, there will be more extensions expected.

“We are looking at methods to fast track the project so that it can completed sooner,” he told reporters after performing the earth breaking ceremony for Route 8101 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa road upgrading today.

He also said the ministry will need to refer to the federal cabinet if the methods to be reviewed would require change in terms of policy and method of implementation.

“We will be guided by the decision of the cabinet,” he said.

To a question, Fadillah said the progress of the PBH in Sarawak is now more than 50 per cent completed.

There are 12 PBH packages in Sarawak, with two packages reported to have reached completion.

He also said the current ‘Perikatan Nasional (PN) Plus Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’ federal administration respects the decision of the previous PH administration to abolish the PDP concept despite the implications caused by it.

“Cancelling the PDP had resulted in some implications such as legal claims and compensation claims including by consultants whose contract was cancelled. This also needs solution at the ministry level to be decided by the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“What was decided before had exposed the government to the risk of settling compensation claims. We are going through the details, and hopefully we can find a solution with Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU) which was the PDP,” he said.

It had been reported that the PDP contract was terminated effective Feb 20, after which the PBH was continued by adopting a conventional project approach as a cost saving measure.

On another matter, Fadillah said he would voice the need for Sarawak to be given more allocation in the coming 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) since the state is still lagging behind in terms of infrastructure development.

“The 12MP would to be tabled in January, 2021. I will be talking to state government to identify priority projects for Sarawak.

“Though I am a minister at the federal level, I will try to get more allocations for Sarawak to replace whatever projects cancelled by PH, and to improve road connectivity for Sarawak,” he said.

He said under the current 11MP, Sarawak received 21 projects worth RM3.6 billion but some of the projects were affected by the change of government in 2018.

Some of the projects are slated to start this year including the Route 8101 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa road upgrading, flyover at Medan Jaya, Bintulu and three bridges at Sg Semanju, Sg Lemanak and Batang Undup.