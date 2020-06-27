Hypermarket to help Kemabong farmers market produce

KOTA KINABALU: Bataras Hypermarket has in principle agreed to help farmers from Kemabong market their agricultural produce.

Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar said he had discussed the matter with Bataras owner Goh Thian Teck and the latter had, in principle, agreed to market agricultural products from Kemabong in all 21 outlets throughout the state.

Jamawi said all Bataras hypermarkets will set up an area dedicated to agricultural products from Kemabong in their premises.

“As a start, we will set up a collection centre which will also be equipped with a packaging system and high technology storage in Kemabong. This is where all the agricultural products will go to before distribution to the hypermarkets,” said Jamawi.

He added that he will facilitate the initial funding to clear out the identified site for the collection centre.

“This is an opportunity for farmers in Kemabong to market their produce other than just depending on business at the weekly tamu. I hope that folks with idle land in Kemabong will consider venturing into agriculture to supplement their income,” Jamawi said.

He however reminded the farmers to ensure that their agriculture products are of top quality in order to get the best market price.