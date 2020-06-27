Lau: Govt grants a boon for Chinese independent schools

SIBU: Funding from the state government has greatly helped Chinese independent secondary schools in the sub-urban and rural areas of Sarawak.

Chairman of Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management, Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, said the government grants, though small, had greatly helped in improving facilities at such schools to make the learning environment there more conducive for the children.

“Sub-urban and rural schools that are better equipped would be able to attract bigger enrolment,” he said when met during his visit to the Catholic High School here yesterday.

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management chief executive officer Hong Woan Ying, and Sibu Catholic High School principal Br Anthony Tay were also present.

Lau and Hong also visited three other Chinese independent secondary schools here – namely, Guong Ming Middle School, Citizen Middle School, and Kiang Hin Middle School.

On Wednesday, they went to Wong Nai Siong Secondary School.

“Seeking funds meant to manage these schools, can be very difficult sometimes, but we’re rather fortunate because since 2014, the Sarawak government has been giving grants to 14 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak.

“It started with RM4 million in 2014, and this year we received RM9 million to be distributed to 14 such schools in Sarawak,” he added.

The federal government also gave grants to 60 such schools all over the country, added Lau.

Hong, meanwhile, said the purpose of the visit was to identify the problems faced by such schools here and also to see whether they followed the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.