Man arrested for selling turtle eggs on Facebook

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) arrested a 21-year-old local man for allegedly promoting the sale of turtle eggs on his Facebook account.

SWD director, Augustine Tuuga said that the man was apprehended eesterday, at about 11 am by four enforcement officers from the department after carrying out a check on a purple Proton Wira vehicle parked at the Servey Hypermarket in Putatan.

The officers also confiscated two containers with 10 turtle eggs each (total of 20 turtle eggs in both).

He added that the capture was made possible through tip-offs from the public.

Augustine then reminded that all turtles are fully protected species under the 1997 Wildlife Conservation Enactment .

This covers all products of sea turtles including their eggs.

The punishment for possessing sea turtles or any product of the animal is listed under Part 1, Schedule 1 of the 1997 Wildlife Conservation Enactment and carries a punishment of not less than RM50,000 and not exceeding RM250,000 and jailed for a period of not less than one year but not more than five years, he said.