Minister: 41 dilapidated schools being rebuilt

KUCHING: Forty-one dilapidated schools are being rebuilt, while repair works on another 52 schools are being planned.

Senior Minister (Works) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof disclosed these figures to the press yesterday, stating that the project was funded via Sarawak’s RM1 billion contra loan payment to the federal government.

So far, the Sarawak government had paid back RM700 million to the federal government for the purpose of repairing dilapidated schools, he added.

“Out of the RM700 million paid back to the federal government, a total of RM350 million has been utilised to rebuild 41 schools under Phase I; and 52 schools, under Phase II with RM350 million allocated, have entered pre-tender process.”

Fadillah said RM300 million from the remaining of the RM1 billion contra loan payment would be allocated to Phase III, but the number of schools to be repaired had yet to be finalised.

“What we have discussed today was to identify issues that might have arisen in repairing dilapidated schools in the state and rectify the weaknesses identified,” he said during a press conference at Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak’s office at Wisma Saberkas here yesterday.

Fadillah said his ministry aimed to speed up the repairs or rebuilding of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

He also said the dilapidated schools were being rebuilt through conventional/industrialised building system (IBS) – or the hybrid method, adding that a total of 93 dilapidated schools had been identified to be up for repair works.

Last year, Fadillah said, RM100 million was allocated to repair 32 dilapidated schools in the state and the repair works on 16 schools had reached completion. 14 schools were being rebuilt and the remaining two schools were in the midst of tender process.

The 32 dilapidated schools identified last year for Sarawak are in Betong, Saratok, Serian, Samarahan, Kapit, Julau, Bintangor, Tanjong Manis, Daro, Dalat, Kanowit, Limbang, Bintulu, Belaga, Lawas, Baram and Subis and Miri.

He also disclosed that the federal government had allocated RM93.3 million and RM416.6 million for 2017 and 2018, respectively, to repair 30 and 116 dilapidated schools, respectively – all works had reached completion.

Fadillah visited SK Grogo in Bau, near here, after the press conference to inspect the repair and rebuilding works on the dilapidated school.

For this year, the minister said a total of RM226.5 million had been slated for 65 projects in Sabah, and RM6.6 million for 22 projects in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Aside from the RM1 billion contra loan payment to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak, there was also another critical project involving two dilapidated schools – each in Sabah and Sarawak,” said the minister.

The Public Works Department (JKR) is the implementing agency for critical projects, and the contracts had been distributed to the respective state JKR offices for implementation.