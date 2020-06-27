Minister regards having served alongside Ngalinuh in Police Field Force a ‘privilege’

KUCHING: The passing of Ngalinuh Bala, a recipient of the country’s highest gallantry award ‘Pingat Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa’ is a ‘huge loss for Malaysia’, says Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the nation had lost ‘another warrior’, and such loss was not only felt by Ngalinuh’s family, but also by ‘surviving comrades-in-arms who had served alongside the hero’.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late Sub-Insp (Rtd) Ngalinuh Bala @ Kilah Ratu who passed away (on Tuesday, June 23) due to lung complications in Miri Hospital.

“He was the recipient of Pingat Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa, awarded by Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Al-Mu’tasimu Billahi Muhibuddin Tuanku Al-Haj Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Badlishah on July 6, 1972.

“The nation’s highest gallantry award was presented to him as a gesture of honour and recognition for his courage in defeating the communists during an ambush by the enemy at Jalan Ulu Oya, Sibu on April 29, 1972,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, said he had the privilege of serving alongside Ngalinuh in the Police Field Force at Riam Camp in Miri.

Ngalinuh was born on Jan 1, 1941 at Kampung Pa’lungan in Bario. He entered the police force on Jan 14, 1961.

His retired as a sub-inspector at Miri District police headquarters on Dec 31, 1995.