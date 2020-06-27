Nancy: Approval still needed from green zone countries to reopen M’sia, international borders

KUCHING: The reopening of Malaysia’s international borders to the identified green zone countries still requires the approval of those relevant countries for tourism purposes.

Malaysia Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that even though the government had approved the opening of Malaysia’s borders with Singapore and Brunei, it had to get the two countries to meet the criteria set for their people to travel into Malaysia.

“They may have their own criteria and we have our own criteria, and for us the main criteria is certainly to ensure their country is safe for our people to go and visit.

“We follow based on the guidance from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and we have identified countries categorised as green zones,” she told a press conference after attending a Tourism Session with the state’s tourism, arts and culture industry players at the Borneo Convention Center Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Nancy said the government had to be careful in the selection as there were still countries with positive cases in the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She said the government needed to cooperate with other countries and open international borders because the fastest way to restore the economy was through tourism.

“However, we understand that the Health Director-General is still in talks with several countries and they can identify and give their views to the government on which countries that our people can visit,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked if the shortened year-end school holidays would affect the domestic tourism, she believed that it would have little impact.

She said that the tourism industry was moving slowly as it had just begun reopening during the Recovery Movement Control Order.

In her speech earlier, Nancy said the ministry estimated the current loss to the tourism and cultural industries for the period January to June 2020 was around RM45 billion.

In fact, some of the most affected workforce are in the services sector such as accommodation, food and beverage, arts, entertainment and recreation.

“We are lucky in Sarawak as the state governmnt has initiated the Industrial Revolution 4.0. to leapfrog our economy. We should thank our Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) for this initiative.

“In Malaysia, since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into effect on March 18, businesses have vigorously turned to digital technology and ventured into the online marketplace, e-commerce store and drop-shipping. The pandemic is reshaping the way businesses are operating, forcibly pushing convention beyond their comfort zones,” she said.

Also present at the session was Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.