Over 1,000 Warisan members quit in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Over 1,000 members of Parti Warisan Sabah from Sandakan Airport and Sibugal District Voting Centres (DVC) here announced that they are quitting from the party, yesterday.

Ibrahim Yusof, who is Warisan’s Airport DVC Chief and the party’s Head of Sejati 1 Branch, said that the party branches that have announced to quit the party are Sejati 1, Kampung Sungai Batang Tengah, Kg Gayan Batu 10, Sejati 2, Kg Muhibbah, Kg Nelayan Tengah, Taman Sejati 5, Taman Sejati 3, Sejati 4, Sri Hujung and Taman Rajawali.

He said that the members have lost trust in the party’s leadership. One of the main reasons is that the branches are not registered under the Registry of Societies (ROS) Malaysia despite having submitted applications since before the 14th General Election.

“Out of the 11 branches (that are under DVC Airport and Sibugal), only one is registered under the Registry of Societies (ROS) Malaysia which is the Sri Hujung branch.

“How are we supposed to put our trust in the leadership (of the party), when (they) could not even get our ROS registrations approved? After GE14 we only had one branch approved,” he said.

Ibrahim said this at a press conference held in Pavilion Hotel, mile 7 here, yesterday.

He said the decision was made without any influence from other parties including Gum-Gum assemblyman, Arunarnsin Taib.

“We had been loyal to the party since the beginning. However, after the party won during the General Election, we were treated like ‘stepchildren’. What is the use of us here if we are just being ignored?

“Are we so insignificant? What is the rationale to stay with the party when they do not even ‘look’ at us; we had been loyal to the party all this time,” he said.

Ibrahim also questioned the party’s promise to open up a factory in Sandakan to develop the local economy and create job opportunities here.

“This had been promised since two years ago. Where is it (factory) now?” he questioned.

Ibrahim said that members who have announced to leave the party will now stand independent, while Ibrahim himself will consider joining Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah.