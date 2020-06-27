KOTA KINABALU: A parent has claimed that the project-based learning (PBL), which was previously a group assignment in schools, has become a burden for students and parents after the State Education Department changed it to an individual project.

In a statement emailed to The Borneo Post, L.Y Ching said many frustrated parents and teachers shared the same view and wanted their grievances to be heard.

“Previously‭ ‬in schools,‭ ‬students were given the option to choose which PBL‭ ‬they would‭ ‬like to participate in and were mostly carried out as group work. ‭ ‬

“‬However, due to Movement Control Order (MCO)‭ ‬this year, the Education Department has directed schools in Sabah to require students, from pre-schools to Form 6, to carry out PBL for each school subject as individual projects, in addition to online lessons and assignments.

“Duration given for the PBL completion is three months (1 May-31 July 2020),” said Ching.

He said he wondered whether the Education Department had given due consideration before deciding on the change, such as the availability of internet access and laptops or computers.

“Did the‭y ‬take into account how burdensome the‭ ‬PBL ‭would be ‬on students where some have 11 school subjects‭?” he asked.‬

‭“‬Does the Education Department understand the struggle of families with a few schooling children?

“Has the department studied the‭ ‬consequences of the mental stress and‭ ‬anxiety on students, eye health etc? ‭ ‬

‭“‬Do they realize that these are burdening parents, especially working parents? Did they take into consideration the di‭ffi‬culties the teachers are facing too‭?” Ching asked.‬

He also shared his experience, where he pictures his home as a constant battleground ‭ ‬for laptops among his children.

Frustration is inevitable, he said.

“No days or nights, no weekdays or weekends, barely have time to de-stress, school break meant nothing.

“Every single day for the past two months was online lessons, homework and rushing through projects, one after another, and still rushing.

“Why are my children being bogged down by countless PBL for the past 2 months, while their cousins in other parts of the country have the pleasure to learn new skills like cooking, baking, learning the guitar, etc?‭” Ching asked.‬

To rub salt in the wound, ‭the Education Department‭ ‬has fixed a new PBL submission date, he said. ‭ ‬‬

Initially, students were given ‭three ‬months to complete their projects but now it has been cut short to two months, from June 1 to July 31, he lamented.

“Some students were in tears. What is the rationale in such‭ ‬decision?

Have they given careful consideration to the implication this would have on students, the schools and parents?‭” he asked.‬

“I am sure there are many parents and students who wish their grievances regarding PBL to be heard, struggles to be understood. ‭ ‬

‭“‬I wish the Education Department would conduct a survey to get feedback on how well-received such directives are by all parties concerned.

“Ultimately, the department might have achieved their objectives of implementing the PBL for this MCO period, but not without the torment the students, teachers and parents have to go through,” he said.