Petronas urged to award more oil and gas jobs in S’wak to S’wakian contractors – Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association

KUCHING: The Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association (SPCA) is urging national oil company Petronas to award more Sarawak oil and gas jobs to Sarawakian contractors.

Its pro tem president Dato Rahman Lariwoo said since Sarawak was the first state in Malaysia to produce oil and gas, it was only right that Petronas appoint more Sarawak oil and gas contractors and players to be involved.

“If can, of course we want all oil and gas jobs in the state awarded to Sarawakian contractors.

“We believe many Sarawakian oil and gas contractors are capable and experienced, from drilling to producing oil and gas and its products,” Rahman told reporters this afternoon.

Earlier, he was chairing the association’s first meeting with its pro tem committee members. The committee is currently in the process of applying to be registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

SPCA Vice-President I Jamel Ibrahim said according to Petronas’ current policy, at least 30 per cent of oil and gas jobs in Sarawak were awarded to local Sarawak contractors.

However, that was not enough, considering there were over 400 Sarawakian oil and gas contractors registered with Petronas, he said.

He also argued that while other oil producing states in the country could have up to 80 per cent involvement in the industry, why couldn’t the same be awarded to Sarawak, the first oil producing state in the country.

He also said SPCA will work closely with the Sarawak government, state owned oil and gas firm Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) and other industry players in the state to ensure the growth of the industry in Sarawak and more involvement of Sarawakian contractors in the field.

He said that currently, Sarawak had no such association or organisation so before this there were no platforms for Sarawakian contractors to have their voices be heard in the oil and gas industry.

“The closest we had were generalised industrial associations like the Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak (DUBS) which is too general.

“So we formed this association to focus on oil and gas to bring everyone under one umbrella and raise the level of our participation in the industry.

“From the design state to the platforms, the facilities, from the drilling to the processing, from upstream to downstream, including midstream,” said Jamel.

He said at the moment there may not be any specialist oil and gas Sarawakian contractors, but with enough resources to be able to buy assets for big jobs in the industry, Sarawak would be able to have specialist oil and gas contractors and engineering firms.

“So what we just need now is the capability in terms of resources to be able to buy assets to do the jobs, because many of the big jobs in this industry require big money.

“That is why we need to gather all our Sarawakian oil and gas contractors so we can pool our resources and strategise your move, at the same time to extend our involvement in Sarawak’s oil and gas industry,” said Jamel.

On another note, Rahman congratulated Petronas’ newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and president Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz after his predecessor Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin was appointed as Malaysia Airlines (Mas) chairman.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik will be taking up the position on July 1, 2020.

“We (SPCA) congratulate Petronas’ new CEO who will be reporting for duty on July 1, 2020. We will be paying a courtesy call to him soon.

“We also fully support the state government in its endeavour and policy to develop the state’s oil and gas industry.

“We will also pay a courtesy call to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as well as Petros to express our intention to work together with them as well as those involved,” said Rahman.