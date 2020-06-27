Poon, Wong distribute Chinese dumplings

SANDAKAN: To keep the tradition of Dragon Boat Festival alive, Tanjong Papat Assemblyman, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung and Sandakan Member of Parliament, Vivian Wong Shir Yee have distributed Chinese dumplings (sticky rice dumplings) to the locals at town and Sim-Sim Village here.

Poon said because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that followed, all events that had been planned out for Dragon Boat Festival in Sandakan had to be cancelled, including the most anticipated event – Dragon Boat Race.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation right now, we would still love to practise and remember the Chinese tradition in celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival day. It is still a very much celebrated day by the Chinese community in Sandakan.

“Therefore, together (with Wong), we have planned to distribute ‘Kozung’ (dumplings) in Sandakan areas. We hope that families in Sandakan would make use of their time at home to learn more about this tradition as it is part of our culture,” he said.

Poon and Wong had distributed over 5,000 dumplings in three markets, and families at Sim-Sim Village here.

Meanwhile, Wong said that the initiative was also to help small families, especially local housewives to earn extra income by purchasing dumplings from them.

“We know that many families have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we have ordered from local housewives for this initiative in hope that it would help them generate extra income.

“We have approached 10 to 20 ladies to make 200 dumplings to be distributed in Sandakan,” she said.

Poon and Wong said this when they were speaking to the reporters after distributing dumplings from house to house in Sim-Sim Village here on Thursday.

