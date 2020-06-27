Private car driver claims trial to sexual offence against girl

KOTA KINABALU: A 61-year-old pirate car driver claimed trial to a count of sexual offence against a 13-year-old girl in Beaufort.

Jonbi Suilin had his plea recorded before Sessions Court judge Azreena Aziz yesterday.

He was alleged to have committed the offence against the girl at a car park of Dewan Dato Syahbandar Mekang, Kuala Penyu in Beaufort at 7.30 pm on July 20, 2019.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor, Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali, during the proceedings, objected bail since the accused lives in the same village as the victim.

She informed the court that parents of the victim had asked the accused to send the victim home from school.

Meanwhile Jonbi, who was not represented, pleaded for a bail on the grounds that he has a family to support, including his schooling children.

The court fixed November 23 – 25 this year for trial and allowed the accused to be released on RM10,000 bail in two local sureties provided that he does tamper with any of the prosecution’s witnesses especially the victim and her family.

Jonbi was also ordered to report himself at the police station twice a month and his passport to be impounded by the court.