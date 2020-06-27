Sabahans, Sarawakians deserve to be PM – Jaujan

TAWAU: Sabahans and Sarawakians deserve to become prime minister of Malaysia and they have waited for 60 years since the formation of Malaysia.

Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said Sabah and Sarawak too have waited a long time and what is the problem if it is destined.

Jaujan who is also the Local Government and Housing Minister was commenting on former prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate.