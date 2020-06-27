Servay Group launches online shopping website with pay day specials

MIRI: Servay Group recently launched its online shopping website – www.servayonline.com – offering fresh produce, dry foods to departmental store items.

From 22 to 30 June, get ‘Pay Day Special Promotion’ with many items at special prices for same day delivery every day.

Free delivery is available for purchases of over RM500. For purchases below RM500 delivery charge of RM15 apply.

Delivery service is available within 10km from Servay Hypermarkets of Penampang, Putatan, Likas, Inanam, KK Plaza, Centre Point, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Miri and Kota Samarahan.

Alternatively, order online for drive through self-collect at any Servay outlet For enquiries, send WhatsApp to Servay customer careline at 014-3086898 / 016-8323990 or visit Servay & Parkwell’s facebook page.