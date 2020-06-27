Six people killed by crocodiles this year

KOTA KINABALU: Human and crocodile conflict has resulted in the death of six people so far this year.

Sabah Wildlife Department director, Augustine Tuuga said that there were two cases each in Lahad Datu and Tawau, and one each in Kinabatangan and Sandakan.

The most recent case involved a woman in her 50s who was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile when washing clothes by a river in Kampung Sungai Tuda Lama, Kalabakan on Thursday.

Her remains have been recovered.

Also recently in Beluran, a woman who was bathing in a river in Paitan was allegedly attacked by a crocodile.

The search for her continues.