Students head to jungle for internet coverage

SARIKEI: Following the story of a Sabahan student who spent 24 hours in a tree for better internet connection, the tale of the connectivity woes faced by students from a village near Pakan has also gone viral.

A Facebook user, going by the name Sadiah DDarrel, shared in a public post on Wednesday of how her son and other students have been heading to a jungle hilltop beauty spot to follow online lessons.

The account holder, who is understood to be a teacher, said she knew of several spots close to telecommunications towers where the signal strength is sufficient to access the internet.

Her spot of choice is believed to be the closest to her longhouse.

It is also commonly used by other villagers to access their mobile phone services.

Sadiah also shared the challenges faced by her son as he worked to complete his online assignment at the beauty spot.

This included having to burn egg trays to keep mosquitoes at bay and a scary encounter with a snake.

She also shared how they used a polystyrene container as a makeshift desk as well as to protect his books in case of rain.

Attempts by The Borneo Post to contact her were unsuccessful.