Thailand disposed 25.3 tonnes of drugs worth US$55 bln

BANGKOK: Thailand today disposed of 25.3 tonnes of various drugs worth 55.94 billion baht (RM7.76 billion).

Secretary-general of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Dr Paissarn Dunkoom said the drugs include 18.3 tonnes of methamphetamine worth 40.67 billion baht (RM5.64 billion), crystal methamphetamine (5.88 tonnes) worth 12.93 billion baht (RM1.79 billion), and heroin (541 kilograms) worth 2.3 billion baht (RM310 million).

He said the drugs were confiscated from 2,751 cases this year.

“It is the largest drug disposal so far.

“All court cases involving the drugs had been completed and the drugs were ordered to be disposed of,” he said in a statement.

The Narcotics Control Division of the Food and Drug Administration also disposed of psychotropic substances weighing 1.18 tonnes from 724 cases.

All the drugs will be disposed of via the pyrolytic incineration method in three days – today, July 13 and 14.

In conjunction with the 50th Destruction of Confiscated Narcotics on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul witnessed the disposal of various drugs at the Utility and Environment Management Centre at Bang Pra-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya Province.

Anutin said the disposal of confiscated drugs showed Thailand’s commitment to fighting drug abuse.

“Destruction of drugs today showed Thailand will not allow the confiscated drugs to return to the market and harm the people,” he said. — Bernama