Wan Junaidi: Delay in implementation of projects in Santubong caused by MCO, progress to resume immediately

KUCHING: Santubong MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has asked for all 18 projects delayed in his constituency due to the Movement Control Order’s (MCO) implementation, among other factors, to be expedited immediately.

Wan Junaidi acknowledged that certain quarters of the public had questioned the progress of some of the projects promised to the community, including building of mosques and community halls.

“The fact is that the MCO has greatly affected many parties, with government servants having to work from home and their offices closed, except for those in the critical and essential services,” he said in a press conference during a visit to Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak’s southern regional office at Jalan Batu Lintang here today.

He said the tendering process for the 18 delayed projects under his constituency was already completed but government agencies such as JKR and Department of Irrigation and Drainage could not visit the sites as movement restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19.

“JKR does not have the relevant standard operating procedures in place at that time as well since contractors were not permitted to work,” said Wan Junaidi, who is also the federal Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

“So, please understand that these projects were not intentionally delayed or the funding for the projects was withdrawn. Such allegations are not true and these projects should not be considered as false promises to the community,” he said.

Having said that, he said the relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) have already been finalised by JKR and workers were returning to the construction sites to resume the projects.

“That’s why I have asked for the 18 projects under my constituency to be expedited and for JKR to implement these projects immediately, so that public perception would not be misguided that the projects were delayed due to other reasons. ” he said,

Wan Junaidi added some international expertise could not come to the state to the assist in the project’s execution due to the implementation of border control to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

He also pointed out that these 18 projects were being executed using the state government’s funds as the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government had withdrawn funds for the projects after coming into power, causing some delay for its implementation.

“After the money was withdrawn by the previous PH federal administration, I went to see Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for financial resources to continue the projects,” he said, pointing out funds were also given to other MPs for projects that faced a similar fate.

He said the costs of the projects ranged from RM50,000 to RM2.5 million and it would usually take between 18 to 24 months for the projects to be completed.

Other reason contributed to the delays was the fact that JKR had to re-tender some of the projects as the previous contractors selected did not possess certain criteria and the high transportation costs for projects in rural areas impacted their contract delivery, Wan Junaidi added.

“After the tendering process, the projects were supposed to be awarded to the contractors chosen but MCO got in the way,” he reiterated.