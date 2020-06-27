Widad enters into conditional SSA to acquire Inovatif Mewah

KUCHING: Widad Group Bhd (Widad) via its subsidiary entered into a conditional share sales agreement (SSA) with Menang Development (M) Sdn Bhd, Menang industries (M) Sdn Bhd, and Tentu Selesa Sdn Bhd (TSSB) for the proposed acquisition of full equity interest in Inovatif Mewah Sdn Bhd (IMSB) for a purchase consideration of RM122 million.

According to a filing with Bursa Malaysia, IMSB entered into a tripartite agreement with the governmentand University Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on May 4, 2010 in relation to a 23-year concession for the rights and authority to undertake the planning, design development, construction landscaping, equipping, installation, completion, testing and commissioning of the facilities and infrastructure and to carry out the maintenance works for UiTM Campus Seremban 3 (US3C).

As at June 23, 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the date of this announcement, IMSB has a remaining concession period of 13.5 years ending in January 2034.

This is the second SSA that Widad Group has signed in recent months – the Group also inked a share sale agreement in February 2020 to take over 100 per cent of Serendah Heights Sdn Bhd (SHSB) to develop and maintain the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) campus in Jasin, Melaka, for RM127.02 million.

SHSB holds the concession for UiTM Jasin via its wholly-owned unit YBK Usahasama Sdn Bhd. There are 14 years remaining to the concession that will end in 2034, valued at RM861.58 million.

Widad executive chairman Datuk Feizal Mustapha said: “The proposed acquisition is in line with Widad’s principal activities of construction and integrated facilities management (IFM).

“It represents a strategic opportunity for the Company to further strengthen its remaining order book by approximately RM808.6 million post- proposed acquisition and further diversifying its IFM service offerings.

The concession period which lasts 23 years and covers two stages, namely an initial three-year construction period and thereafter a 20-year maintenance works for the upkeep of the facilities and infrastructure of US3C, will provide the group with a stream of future recurring cash flow streams from the remaining tenure of the concession.”

To recap, Widad Group had entered into a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with the Vendors on 27 November 2019 to acquire IMSB. On 26 March 2020, Widad Group and the Vendors had mutually agreed to extend the HOA by a further 90 days to 24 June 2020.

Currently, Widad has an outstanding order book of RM744 million generated from its IFM and construction business. After the completion of its recent acquisitions – (UiTM) Jasin and Seremban 3 – the new total order book will stand at about RM2.6 billion by year-end.