Basic guidelines to host social events from July 1

KUCHING: Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) and the Chief Minister’s Department have released guidelines on Friday (June 26) for the hosting of social and religious events like weddings, engagement, thanksgiving prayer and anniversaries in the State effective July 1.

According to the guidelines, social events are recommended to be held in a closed hall to ease control with the venue sanitised before and after the mass gathering.

Attendance is limited to a maximum of 250 people depending on the capacity of the venue with social distancing of at least one metre in place.

Children below 12 years and the elderly above 70 are not encouraged. The duration for the event must not be more than five hours.

Guests, staff or workers with symptoms of fever, cough, cold or temperature above 37.5ºC are not allowed.

Food is to be served course by course with waiters serving the food on the plates of individual guests. Sharing of cutlery is not permitted. Alcoholic beverage is not encouraged, but if provided, must be taken moderately.

Activities involving physical contact is not allowed.

Those attending social functions must adhere to the schedule, wear face masks at all times, wash or sanitise hands regularly and not to shake hands or ‘bersalam’.

Staff and guests must record their particulars or use MySejahtera or COVIDTrace app, limit movement by not socialising and leave the event in an orderly manner.

Meanwhile, organisers must have only one entrance and exit; provide logbook for manual recording of staff and attendees as well as QR codes. A counter must be set up to take temperature of staff and invited guests only besides ensuring everyone wears face mask, wash or sanitise hands regularly, proper ventilation in the venue and ensure all SOPs are followed especially social distancing before, during and after the event. Organisers are encouraged to tweak the guidelines according to needs.

The State Disaster Management Committee reserves the right to retract permission to host social events should the organiser fails to adhere to directives and guidelines provided as well as amend the guidelines when necessary.