Four longhouses to benefit from new road project

KAPIT: Four longhouses in Pelagus will benefit from a new 3.7km road, which will cost RM40 million to construct.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang recently officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new road connecting Rumah Undi, Rumah Seli, Rumah Mamut, and Rumah Ali, Antawau in Sungai Bena.

A miring ceremony was also held during the event at Road B, SK Rantau Panjai, near Rumah Ngindang.

In his remarks, Nyabong called on the longhouse communities and landowners to support the road contractor to ensure construction is carried out smoothly.

He added that the government had paid compensation for the land acquired and cultivated crops affected by the road project.

After the ground-breaking ceremony, Nyabong proceeded to Rumah Ngindang to attend a dialogue.