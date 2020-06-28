Lau to step down as SRDC deputy chairman

SIBU: Newly appointed senator Robert Lau Hui Yew will step down as the deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) shortly.

Lau, who is also chairman of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch, said he would, however, attend his last council monthly meeting tomorrow (June 29) to bid farewell to the staff.

“On the day of my swearing in as a senator on June 22, I have also submitted a resignation letter to my party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” he told reporters during the blood donation drive organised by the council in collaboration with Malaysian Red Crescent Sibu chapter at the public library in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

The blood donation campaign which recorded 56 donors was also attended by SRDC chairman Sempurai Ngelai.

Lau said although he has the senatorship he would contest in the impending state election if his party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) were to field him in Bawang Assan.

“I will be much obliged with the decision from them if they really need my service. Anyway, as a senator I have a platform to serve the people at federal level.”

He added he would set up his service centre to serve the people at his law firm in Jalan Kampung Nyabor here.

On the blood donation drive, Sempurai said SRDC would continue to conduct blood donation drives from time-to- time.

He said they would hold blood donation programme in any of the council’s future events like Pesta Sibujaya and Pesta Selangau.