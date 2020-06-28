Shopkeeper murder case: Eight suspects detained, two still at large

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained eight people, including four women, to facilitate investigation into the murder of a sundry shop owner at Kampung Pulau Penampang in Jalan Sulaman, here on Friday evening.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji says police are also hunting down two other suspects, said to also be involved in the 3pm incident.

Based on initial investigation, the incident occurred when the shop owner allegedly shortchanged a customer.

“The incident is believed to have happened when a girl came to the shop to buy a bottle of water, costing RM2.

“The girl allegedly gave the owner RM10, but he apparently returned RM3 in change.

“When the girl revealed the incident to her mother, the mother went to the sundry shop to demand for the remaining RM5, which led to a quarrel between the woman and the shop owner’s wife,” said Habibi.

Several minutes later, the girl’s father and uncle came to the shop and started arguing with the owner.

The father then attacked the owner by punching the latter on the face and chest.

The shop owner’s wife tried to defend her husband by hitting both men with a piece of wood, badly injuring the girl’s father.

An ambulance was called to the scene to bring the father to hospital for treatment, said Habibi.

It is said in just minutes after the ambulance had left the location, the nephew and a villager attacked the shop owner with a steal pipe and a wood.

The shop owner collapsed to the ground and was unconscious.

Police were then called to the location, but the 58-year-old shop owner was pronounced dead by paramedics at 4.49pm.

Both attackers fled the scene minutes later.

Habibi said police found some pieces of wood and a steel pipe at the location, believed to have been used in the fight.

Police have detained eight people, including four women, to assist in the investigation, while a manhunt have been mounted to seek the two suspects at large.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” said Habibi.