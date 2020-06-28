Tekun refutes See’s statement on interest-free loan

KUCHING: Tekun Nasional Sarawak has refuted a recent statement of Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How that the interest-free loan of up to RM10,000 for delivery riders was not available at the agency.

See was referring to the announcement by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who said the official launching of ‘Tekun Mobilepreneur 2.0’ would be held on July 7.

Tekun Nasional Sarawak would provide the interest-free loan of up to RM10,000 to purchase a motorcycle equipped with delivery box for delivery riders.

See said his visit to the agency’s offices and the corroborating banks found out their officers had no knowledge of the financing facility.

“The scheme called ‘Tekun Mobilepreneur 2.0’ provides maximum financing of RM10,000 to delivery riders.

“It is open to 100 early qualified applicants who meet the conditions set out,” said the agency’s Sarawak branch manager Roslan Ais in a statement yesterday.

He added the scheme was meant to assist food delivery riders to purchase new motorcycles and also for working capital for the delivery riders who had registered with e-hailing companies.

“Once officially launched, all qualified e-hailing riders can apply for the scheme, and the number of approved applications is capped at 500 riders,” he said.

Roslan said 211 delivery riders had been approved to receive financing totalling RM394,000 given out under ‘Tekun Mobilepreneur 1.0’ scheme since April. It also provides a maximum financing of RM2,000 to repair their motorcycles and install extra accessories.

Roslan added that the two – Tekun Mobilepreneur 1.0

and 2.0, are opened to Bumiputera and Indian applicants only, while micro-financing schemes for other races could be applied at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

Meanwhile, during a press conference at Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak southern regional office in Jalan Batu Lintang here yesterday, Wan Junaidi said See should have consulted the ministry first on the issue before issuing a public statement.

“It’s not because the facility to provide a maximum of RM10,000 interest-free loan to eligible delivery riders is not available but maybe the personnel in-charge at the time were not informed,” said Wan Junaidi.