313 copies of book insulting coat of arms of Malaysia seized

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 313 copies of a book allegedly insulting the Coat of Arms of Malaysia were seized by police in a raid on a printing company in Petaling Jaya, Selangor yesterday evening.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the seizure took place after an investigation found that 1,000 copies of the book had been printed prior to this.

“Through the initial investigation, it was found that 1,000 copies have been printed but 687 copies were sold online.

“A team of officers and members from the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (UJST) of Bukit Aman were deployed there since 3 pm to seize the remaining 313 copies from the company,” he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He said police were currently in the process of reviewing the book and had identified the individual involved in drawing the cover of the book.

Commenting further, Huzir said arrests on individuals linked to the production of the book would be made if there was a need.

Police at the same time received 32 reports on the case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Preventing Unlawful Use) (Amendment) Act 2016, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984,’’he said.

Yesterday, social media published a book titled ‘Rebirth: Reform, Resistance, And Hope In New Malaysia’ which featured a logo similar to the Coat of Arms of Malaysia that was modified to decorate the front page. – Bernama