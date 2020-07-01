38,000 Tabika Perpaduan pupils return to class today

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,781 kindergartens (Tabika Perpaduan) under the supervision of the National Unity Ministry nationwide will resume operations today.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the reopening would involve about 38,000 children between the ages of four and six.

She said all the kindergartens would be opened simultaneously with those under the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Education, using the same Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to ensure the safety and health of pupils.

“We have provided an allocation of RM2.447 million to provide the kindergartens (under the ministry) with all SOP-related equipment such as thermometers and disinfectants.

“Of the amount, RM275,628 is for 206 kindergartens in the state of Johor,” she told reporters after visiting the Genius Perpaduan Child Care Centre (Taska) at Taman Universiti here yesterday.

Halimah said based on her observations, so far, she was satisfied with the level of readiness of the managements of the kindergartens to resume operations today.

However, she still hoped parents would play a part in the SOP’s compliance, including providing the children with the necessary equipment before sending them to school.

“If your child has any symptom such as fever, cough, sore throat or has no symptom but is weak and so on, send him (or her) to a doctor for treatment.

“Do not send to the nursery or kindergarten because we want to break the Covid-19 infection chain,” she said. — Bernama