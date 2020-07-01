409 Indonesian illegal immigrants deported

TAWAU: A total of 409 Indonesian illegal immigrants were deported via sea route from Tawau Port here to Nunukan, in the republic yesterday.

Sabah National Security Council (NSC) director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said it was made possible with the cooperation of the Indonesian government.

Yesterday’s deportation via sea-route involving the Indonesian nationals is the 19th for this year, she said in a statement yesterday.

Also deported were 11 illegal immigrants from Pakistan, China and Sri Lanka, she said, adding that this brings to 4,355 people the number of illegal immigrants who were deported this year. — Bernama