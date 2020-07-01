Amanah agrees to bring PM candidate issue to PH presidential council

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has agreed to bring the issue on the opposition’s prime minister candidate to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council soon for a joint decision.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said this was decided at the Amanah National Leadership Committee meeting yesterday to discuss the nomination of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the opposition’s candidate for the post of prime minister.

“After considering the views of all members at the meeting, Amanah decided that this matter should be decided jointly in the PH presidential council for the sake of consensus and togetherness in tackling this question.

“The meeting stressed that the question of recapturing the government should be given priority,” he said in a statement here.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday said he agreed with a proposal by Amanah, Warisan and DAP to nominate Mohd Shafie as the opposition’s prime minister candidate.

Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, said the nomination of Mohd Shafie, who is Sabah Chief Minister, was unanimously decided at an informal meeting he had with his allies from Amanah, Warisan and DAP on Thursday.

He said the meeting also agreed to nominate PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Deputy Prime Minister I and former deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as DPM II – if the opposition recaptured Putrajaya. — Bernama