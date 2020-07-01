Burglars believed attacked by guard dogs during break-in

SIBU: A 28-year-old salesman of a shop selling second-hand cars at Terap Lane in here was shocked to find blood splattered on the floor of the premises when he came to work at about 8am yesterday.

He immediately contacted his employer who later instructed him to lodge a police report.

It is believed that thieves broke into the premises and were attacked by dogs guarding the shop.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said that they received a report from the complainant at about 8.34am and sent a team of policemen to the scene.

He said their initial finding found the shop owner would release two German Shepherds to guard the double-storey premises at night.

“Our inspection found blood on the ground floor and the upper floor of the premises.

“There was also blood stain and a broken glass door which indicated there was a struggle in the incident which happened at 8am,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Collin added that a CCTV was installed at the premises but the decoder was missing, believed to be stolen.

“We have instructed our men to check private and government hospitals and clinics to get further details,” he said.

He added that the amount of losses was still unknown.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.