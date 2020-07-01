New Jln Sg Maong-Segedup route to provide immediate, long-term benefits — DCM

KUCHING: The completion of the proposed Jalan Sungai Maong to Segedup here would provide smoother, safer and quicker communication for those staying at and visiting the Segedup/Sungai Maong/Satok areas, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He said upon completion, the road would not only provide a better driving experience for commuters, but would also bring about immediate and long-term socio-economic benefits and overall development to the community within these areas.

According to the Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, currently the only route that people from Sedegup have to go to the city is by using Jalan Batu Kawah.

“This (new) road will give people staying in that area a choice or alternative route to travel, especially to the northern side of Kuching,” he spoke during the earth-breaking ceremony at Kampung Segedup, Batu Kawah here yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the event.

Masing said the project involved the construction of a U3-standard road linking Kampung Sungai Maong and Kampung Segedup, as well as upgrading approximately 600m of the existing village road, adding that the proposed

route would commence at the existing roundabout of Jalan Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong.

“The proposed single-carriageway is approximately 3.6km in length and consists of two proposed reinforced concrete bridges crossing Sungai Maong (spanning 80m) and Sungai Pedada (54m).

“In addition, Kampung Sungai Maong is proposed to be connected to the proposed new road via a spur road of approximately 69m in length,” he said.