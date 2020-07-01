One new cholera case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded one new case of cholera on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 17.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the case was detected in Sipitang.

She also said that one of the previous cholera cases in Semporna had now been transferred to Kinabatangan.

She further warned that two out of the 17 cases showed no symptoms at all.

Separately, she reminded parents as well as the operators of nurseries and kindergartens to practise all existing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in light of the re-opening of nurseries and kindergartens on July 1.