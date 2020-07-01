One new Covid-19 case in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered one new Covid-19 case yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 372.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said that the case was detected in Kote Belud.

The case was transmitted locally and detected through a pre-referral screening at the district’s hospital.

Sabah also registered one new recovery in Tuaran yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 353.

There are now 12 remaining active cases in the state, three in Tuaran, two each in Tawau and Kota Kinabalu and one each in Sandakan, Penampang, Kota Belud, Papar and Nabawan.