S’kan Central Market closed for a week

SANDAKAN: Following the detection of one positive Covid-19 case at Sandakan Central Market (fish market) here, last Monday, the Health Ministry has ordered for the market to close for seven days.

The closure involves the whole market, including the first and second floors.

According to Sandakan Health Office’s Environmental Health Officer, Sundusin Nganro, the closure was to make way for disinfection process in the market which would take about three days.

“The closure is also to reduce the number of crowds coming to the market. We also found a large number of hawkers in the market have not been obeying the Standard Operating Procedure set by the ministry.

“We may allow the market to reopen after three days, if the disinfection process is completed,” he said.

Sundusin reminded the local community in Sandakan to always adhere to SOP, avoid going to crowded areas; practise safe social distancing and wear face masks when they are outside.

“Sandakan has become a yellow zone. However, God’s willing, with the collaboration from all parties, we will be able to stop the spread of Covid-19 here,” he said.

Sundusin said that there is no need to close other markets in Sandakan for the time being, however, they would refer to Sandakan Health Office for further action to be taken in the effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.