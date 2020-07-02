55,168 receive Covid-19 special assistance worth RM8.5 mln from TBS

MIRI: Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) has distributed a total of RM8.5 million worth of Covid-19 special assistance to 55,168 beneficiaries affected by the movement control order (MCO).

TBS general manager Datu Abg Mohammad Shibli Abg Mohd Nailie said the assistance includes financial aid, food box, quarantine centre assistance pack and health/personal protective equipment (PPE) assistance.

“Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak is serious in its effort to intervene and assist ‘asnaf’ and those affected by the MCO in the state since March 18.

“Additionally, three other TBS main aid programs; namely ‘Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Keilmuan’, ‘Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah’ and ‘Program Membangunkan Institusi Islam’ are still being held as usual. Up till May 31, we have received 17,070 applications and given out a total assistance of RM16.3 million,” Abg Mohammad Shibli said during the presentation of aid to ‘asnaf’ and TBS beneficiaries at Sarawak Islamic Complex here yesterday.

In Islam, ‘asnaf’ refers to a group of people entitled to receive ‘zakat’ (tithe) such as destitute families, Muslim converts, tithe collectors and distant travellers.

A total of RM20,273 was distributed to 21 recipients through TBS’ three main aid programmes which are implemented throughout the year.

“These three key programmes are open to those who are eligible and meet the criteria set out in accordance with the distribution guidelines approved by the Sarawak Mufti Department,” he said.

The public may apply for TBS assistance programme through ‘Baitulmal Kamek’ portal at https://pelanggan.tbs.org.my/.

More information can be obtained by calling TBS official line at 082-682861/682863.