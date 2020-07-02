Attractive travel deals in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Tourism Board has launched a domestic campaign; #BahMariLah from July 1 to August 31, 2020.

Anyone who purchases a package from the dedicated campaign website (www.sabahtourism.com/deals/) will be eligible for a lucky draw entry. Twenty lucky winners will then be rewarded with a top up of another local travel package.

“Since we have now moved into the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and more businesses are allowed to operate and more people receptive to travel, tourism industry players are also taking the opportunity to provide travel promotions at good rates for the domestic travelers,” said the general manager of Sabah Tourism Board, Noredah Othman.

“We hope that locals take the opportunity to explore more of Sabah during this period. Kinabatangan is a great destination for a family gateway and to expose children to the nature and wildlife we have.

“Semporna is your gateway to idyllic islands surrounding its water. There are many options to choose from in terms of accommodation and would all depend on what suits your budget.

“Even places such as Tenom and Keningau for their agritourism and exotic culture would be a great weekend gateway besides heading to Kudat for their beautiful beaches. There are a lot of activities and offerings available in the State,” she added.

Tourism industry players have been informed of this campaign through their associations and can submit their travel promotions to be listed for free on the Sabah Tourism website.