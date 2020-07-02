Chung Hua schools ready to reopen for all students on July 15, says Wee

KUCHING: Kuching Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 1, 3 and 4 are ready to welcome students back starting July 15, with the necessary preparations already made, said Dato Richard Wee.

The chairman of the Board of Management Committee for Kuching CHMS No. 1, 3 and 4 said the schools had complied with all standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education after they reopened for Senior Middle Two and Three classes on June 24.

“We have our SOP booklets printed for all students and parents and all the amenities such as thermal detection equipment, portable infrared thermometers, sanitisers, masks and additional wash basins at the ready,” he said.

Wee said school board meetings had been held with all the principals for their updates in preparation of the resumption of schools in stages and arrangements proposed by the schools were satisfactory to cope with the new norm.

He said the main challenge faced by most of the schools was related to the compliance of social distancing and the number of students allowed per class.

“We have to rearrange all the classrooms and make full use of all the space to accommodate the students as per the Ministry of Education’s guidelines.”

“We are also making the necessary changes on the timetable for all the different classes following the options issued by the Ministry of Education,” said Wee.

He remarked that, overall, schools are ready to accept students back again with the changes and preparations made.