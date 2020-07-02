Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak for 4th consecutive day today, tally at 571

KUCHING: There are no new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak for the fourth consecutive day today, after the last case was recorded on Sunday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement today said the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remains at 571.

The death toll from the virus in the state remains at 17.

There are also no recovery and discharged cases recorded today, which means the number of those who had recovered and were discharged remains at 544 or 95.27 per cent out of the total cases.

According to the statistics in the statement, only 10 active cases are still being treated at hospitals and none of them are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Five are at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, one at Sibu Hospital and four at Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC also recorded 44 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases with five of them still awaiting their awaiting their lab test results, while the rest were tested negative for Covid-19.

At the same time, he said, the committee recorded 92 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 892 PUS cases which are quarantined in 13 hotels across the state.

In Kuching, there are 271 PUS cases, Miri (332), Bintulu (118), Limbang (32) and Sibu (139).

Three districts – Kuching, Bintulu and Sibu – are still classified as yellow zones while 37 other districts in the state are green zones.

SDMC also reported 1,221 vehicles were checked at six road blocks erected for Ops Benteng now being carried out to prevent foreigners from sneaking into Malaysia.