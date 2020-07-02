Dhuha prayers, religious classes allowed in mosques beginning this week

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has yesterday allowed lectures, Dhuha prayers and religious classes to be held in mosques and suraus beginning this week, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was subject to compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and would depend on the size and capacity of mosques and suraus.

“Mosques and suraus are also authorised to hold tazkirah (religious talks) before Friday prayers, subject to SOP adherence, beginning this Friday (July 3),” he told a press conference on the latest development on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

According to Ismail Sabri, the special ministerial committee meeting on the Implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) had studied the Higher Education Ministry’s (KPT) proposal on the opening of HIgher Learning Institutions (IPT) and SOPs for local and international students.

“The meeting had agreed to the KPT proposal and the ministry would be announcing on the detailed SOPs and dates of the IPT opening,” he said.

Meanwhile Ismail Sabri said the government would be launching the Covid-19 Awareness Campaign nationwide and that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would officiate the launch.

He said the campaign is aimed at adopting the new normal and self-control practices to curb Covid-19 transmission.

To give Malaysians, who are either in the country or living overseas, the chance to express their creativity, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will also be organising the Covid-19 Awareness Campaign Logo Design and Tagline contest.

“The contest opens today (yesterday) and the closing date is on July 10 before 12 midnight.

All Malaysians are eligible to participate,” he said.

The first prize winner stands to win RM5,000 cash, second RM3,000 and third RM1,000 to be presented by Muhyiddin, he added.

For further details on the contest check the KKMM website at www.kkmm.gov.my or the Department of Information Malaysia website at www.penerangan.gov.my. — Bernama