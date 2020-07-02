Discus queen eager to return to full training

KUCHING: National discus thrower Queenie Ting Kung Ni is looking forward to returning to regular training this month.

The 23-year-old former student of SMK Tinggi Sarikei has been training alone at her hometown in Sarikei and is expected to join the national squad training at National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil by next week.

“It feels really good to be able to return to the field to train after a long, long holiday,” said Queenie.

The government has been relaxing restrictions since the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), gradually allowing a number of sports activities to resume and more are expected to be given the green light during the current Recovery MCO.

Queenie was also grateful to be able to spend time with her family during the school holidays and the MCO.

As many competitions were either postponed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Queenie had been busy with her individual physical and fitness training during the lockdown period.

“I am now focusing on preparing for the next SEA Games and current training will be more on techniques and fitness,” she said.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia student was a three-time consecutive women’s discus champion in Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

In her last Sukma outing in Perak in 2018, Queenie bagged the gold medal with a throw of 43.77m.

She won the bronze medal at the Philippines SEA Games last year with a mark of 45.28m.