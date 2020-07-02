Duo fined RM2,000 each over noisy motorcycles

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were fined RM2,000, in default, one month’s jail each for separate charges of emitting sounds from their motorcycles exceeding the standard limit.

Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus imposed the fines on Mohd Farez Gaspal @ Abdul, 22, and Muhamad Akmal Arif Zamnuddin, 21, after they admitted to the charges yesterday.

Mohd Farez and Muhamad Akmal were arrested for the offence at the Traffic police station here at 6.45 am and 5.30 am, respectively on July 28, 2019.

Mohd Farez with his Yamaha motorcycle had emitted 107.9 dB(A) level of sound while Muhamad Akmal’s Honda motorcycle emitted 102.5 dB(A), which both exceeded the permitted sound level Standard B at 95 dB(A).

They had committed an offence under Section 23(1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, both men claimed that they were college students and prayed for a lenient sentence to be imposed against them.

Muhamad also claimed that he had changed his motorcycle exhaust pipe.

Meanwhile the prosecution requested for an appropriate sentence to be imposed against the two accused.