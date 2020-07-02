Kindergartens allowed to operate under strict SOP – CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government yesterday decided that all kindergartens registered with Welfare Department to start operating during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

In the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s press statement yesterday, he said operations of kindergartens would be allowed but with strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry, local authorities and relevant bodies.

“The Sabah State Government has also decided to allow passport holders issued by the Immigration Department of Malaysia and their families located in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan to enter Sabah for holiday purposes without having to undergo the COVID-19 (Swab Test) and quarantine tests.

“However, they must fill out the Health Declaration Form and comply with the Sabah State Department of Health’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” he said.

The State Government has also allowed all entry of foreign workers from China into Sabah by air, land and sea.

However, they are required to conduct a Covid-19 calibration test at their respective sites within three days before entering Sabah and to be certified free of Covid-19.

This permission is also subject to compliance with the State Department of Health’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Immigration Department of Malaysia (Sabah) regulations and the relevant authorities.

The State Government, he said, wants to emphasize that the safety and welfare of the people of Sabah is a priority of the state.