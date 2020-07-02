Man gets 2 years for violating restricted residence order

SIBU: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to violating his restricted residence order.

Gideon Marang entered his guilty plea before Magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad to a charge under Section 15(4) of the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 which provides for a jail sentence of between two and 10 years.

He is to serve the sentence at Miri prison.

The accused being a registered person placed under supervision of the police was found committing the offence on June 16 at about 9pm at a hotel at Wong Nai Siong Road.

He was ordered by court to remain at his residence at Lanang Road between 7pm and 6am from Aug 2, 2018 to Aug 1, 2020 and is only allowed to leave unless he has written permission from the officer in charge of the police district.

Inspector Awang Iswandi Awang Mahmuddin prosecuted the case.