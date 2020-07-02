Ministry seizes 532 fake calculators in raid on Sibu premises

SIBU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 532 counterfeit calculators during a raid on a premises in town here on Tuesday.

KPDNHEP Sibu chief Kelyn Bolhassan said the enforcement team also detained a 33-year-old woman during the raid for alleged trademark infringement involving the seized calculators, which were worth RM5,754

“We believe the suspect had used the trademark without the consent of its owner, meaning the calculators that were seized are counterfeit items.

“This is an offence under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019,” he said during a press conference yesterday, adding that representatives of the trademark owner had accompanied KPDNHEP personnel during the raid.

He said the woman was released after her statement was recorded and that the case was still under investigation.

According to Kelyn, an individual convicted of the offence can be fined up to RM10,000 for each counterfeit item, or jailed for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

“For companies, the fine is not more than RM15,000 for each good bearing the false trade description,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kelyn said the KPDNHEP office here had received 119 complaints from consumers as of yesterday, with the majority of complaints concerning the price of goods as well as online transactions.

He said action in the form of seizure of goods worth RM307,084.39 and issuance of compounds totalling RM13,350 was taken against 66 of the cases. The KPDNHEP Sibu office can be reached on 084-335622 or 019-2794317 (WhatsApp). The office is located on the first floor of Wisma Persekutuan.